Jan 25 (Reuters) - ENEL:

* U.S. RENEWABLE ENERGY UNIT SIGNS POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (PPA) WITH WYNN LAS VEGAS

* INVESTMENT IN CONSTRUCTION OF SOLAR PV FACILITY AMOUNTS TO ABOUT USD 40 MILLION

* THE RESORT WILL BUY ENERGY PRODUCED BY THE SOLAR PROJECT EXPECTED TO START PRODUCTION BY H1 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)