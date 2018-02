Feb 21 (Reuters) - ENEL:

* ENEL X IS AWARDED MARKET COMMITMENTS TO DELIVER 157 MW OF DEMAND RESPONSE RESOURCES IN NEW ENGLAND

* MARKET COMMITMENTS WERE AWARDED FOR THE FORWARD CAPACITY MARKET BY THE INDEPENDENT SYSTEM OPERATOR

* WITH THIS AWARD, ENEL ALSO ENTERS DEMAND RESPONSE MARKET OF U.S. STATES CONNECTICUT AND VERMONT

* ENEL'S VIRTUAL POWER PLANT IN NEW ENGLAND TO INCREASE BY 50% YOY FOR 2021/2022 DELIVERY PERIOD