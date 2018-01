Jan 26 (Reuters) - Enerchina Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN FY LOSS AFTER TAX BY APPROXIMATELY 93%​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍NET GAIN ON FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS FOR YEAR OF APPROXIMATELY HK$161 MILLION​