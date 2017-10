Aug 10 (Reuters) - Enerflex Ltd

* Enerflex reports second quarter 2017 financial results and quarterly dividend

* Q2 revenue C$433.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$382.4 million

* Enerflex Ltd - qtrly earnings per share continuing operations $0.24 ‍​

* Enerflex Ltd qtrly bookings of $400.2 million, a increase of 159.2% compared to $154.4 million recorded in Q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: