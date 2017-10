Oct 19 (Reuters) - Energean Oil & Gas says:

* Combined prospective recoverable resources for two blocks offshore montenegro at 1.8 tcf of natural gas - Competent Persons Report (CPR)

* CPR shows 144 mmbbls liquids (438 mmboe in total)

* CPR part of the first three-year exploration phase

* Total cost of initial exploration phase estimated at $5 mln Further company coverage: (Reporting By Karolina Tagaris)