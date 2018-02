Feb 1 (Reuters) - Energean says:

* secures $180 mln loan from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), other banks to develop Prinos oil field off Greece

* deal an extension to existing $75 million EBRD loan facility

* ongoing Prinos development includes drilling up to 25 additional wells, construction of two additional well platforms by 2021

* CEO Mathios Rigas says committed to increasing investment in Prinos basin Further company coverage: (Reporting By Karolina Tagaris)