Energiedienst Holding Ag:

* FY NET PROFIT DROPPED FROM € 31.2 MILLION TO € 30.6 MILLION

* OPERATING INCOME IN 2017 WAS 911 MILLION EUROS. IT FELL BY EUR 43 MILLION COMPARED TO 2016

* FY EBIT DOWN € 10.7 MILLION ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* TO PROPOSE UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.00 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS 2018 EBIT OF 40 TO 50 MILLION EUROS