BRIEF-Energizer Holdings announces Q3 earnings per share $0.40

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc

* Energizer Holdings, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results and raises financial outlook for fiscal 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.85 to $2.90

* Energizer Holdings Inc qtrly ‍sales $372.0 million versus $361.0 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Energizer Holdings Inc sees FY capital spending is expected to be in range of $30 to $35 million

* Energizer Holdings Inc - ‍Fiscal year 2017 net sales are expected to be up mid-single digits​

* Energizer Holdings Inc sees FY net cash from operating activities is expected to exceed $200 million and free cash flow is expected to exceed $190 million

* Energizer Holdings Inc - ‍Fiscal year 2017 organic net sales are expected to be up low-single digits​

* Energizer Holdings Inc - ‍Unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are now expected to reduce net sales by 1.5% to 2.0% in FY ​

* Q3 revenue view $395.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: