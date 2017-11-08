FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Energizer Holdings Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 8, 2017 / 1:09 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Energizer Holdings Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc

* Energizer Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results and provides financial outlook for the fiscal year 2018

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.10

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍organic net sales, excluding impact of hurricanes, increased 3%​

* Net sales on a reported basis are expected to be up low single digit in FY 2018 ​

* Sees ‍2018 capital spending in a range of $30 million to $35 million​

* Organic net sales are expected to be up low single digits in FY 2018 ​

* Favorable movements in foreign currency are expected to benefit net sales by 1.0% to 1.5% based on current rates in fy 2018 ​

* Sees 2018 ‍free cash flow in range of $210 million to $220 million, including lapping significant asset sale benefits in fy 2017​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.04, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dividends are expected to increase 5% beginning in Q1 of fiscal 2018, subject to board approval​

* 2018 ‍outlook accounts for lapping of significant hurricane activity in 2017 that contributed about $26 million of net sales & $0.08 to adjusted EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.