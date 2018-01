BRIEF-Energizer Says Expects To Generate Annual Run Rate Cost Synergies Of $80 Mln To $100 Mln

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Energizer Holdings Inc:

* ENERGIZER CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $80 MILLION TO $100 MILLION - CONF CALL

* ENERGIZER CFO SAYS WE EXPECT THIS TRANSACTION TO BE HIGHLY SYNERGISTIC AND DRIVE FULL RUN RATE ACCRETION ABOVE 30 PERCENT - CONF CALL

* ENERGIZER CFO SAYS WILL BENEFIT FROM INCREMENTAL ANNUAL LEVERAGE FREE CASH FLOW IN EXCESS OF $100 MILLION A YEAR - CONF CALL

* ENERGIZER CFO SAYS COMBINED COMPANY WILL HAVE GREATER INTERNATIONAL EXPOSURE THROUGH AN EXPANDED PRESENCE IN EMEA AND LATIN AMERICA - CONF CALL

* ENERGIZER CEO SAYS DEAL WILL POSITION US BETTER IN GROWING CHANNELS LIKE E-COMMERCE - CONF CALL