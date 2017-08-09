FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
August 9, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Energy Focus reports second quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Energy Focus Inc

* Energy Focus Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.26 including items

* Q2 sales $6.0 million versus I/B/E/S view $5.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Energy Focus Inc - Expect to incur an additional $0.1 million in restructuring charges over life of remaining lease obligations which extend through June 2021

* Energy Focus Inc - "Is challenging for us to provide quarterly revenue guidance at this time" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

