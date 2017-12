Dec 18 (Reuters) - Energy Recovery Inc:

* ENERGY RECOVERY PROVIDES UPDATE ON VORTEQ™ TESTING

* ENERGY RECOVERY - ‍DURING PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF CARTRIDGES AND SYSTEM, IDENTIFIED POTENTIAL MATERIAL GRADE SELECTION CONCERN FOR VORTEQ TECHNOLOGY​

* ENERGY RECOVERY INC - ‍MADE DECISION TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TESTING FOR VORTEQ TECHNOLOGY​

* ENERGY RECOVERY INC - ‍UNLIKELY THAT WE CONCLUDE MILESTONE TESTING PRIOR TO YEAR-END FOR VORTEQ TECHNOLOGY​