Oct 3 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity LP

* Energy Transfer Equity announces pricing of 4.25% senior notes due 2023

* Notes were priced at 99.0%, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $990 million (before expenses)

* Announced pricing of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.25% senior notes due March 15, 2023