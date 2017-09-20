FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $2.25 bln of senior notes
#Bonds News
September 20, 2017 / 12:34 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $2.25 bln of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP

* Energy Transfer Partners announces pricing of $2.25 billion of senior notes

* Energy Transfer Partners - Pricing of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% senior notes due 2027 of unit, Sunoco Logistics Partners operations

* Pricing of $1.50 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.40% senior notes due 2047 of operating partnership

* Energy Transfer Partners - Pricing of $750 million notes and $1.50 billion notes at a price to public of 99.216% and 99.806%, respectively, of their face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

