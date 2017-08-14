BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners LP announces common unit offering

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP:

* Says offering 54.0 million common units

* Says‍ ETP expects that offering will eliminate need for additional equity issuances through mid-2018​

* Says net proceeds from offering will be used by ETP to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facilities