BRIEF-Energy Transfer Partners LP announces common unit offering

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Partners LP:
* Says offering 54.0 million common units
* Energy Transfer Partners announces common unit offering
* Says has commenced a public offering of 54 million common units representing limited partner interests
* Says ETP expects that offering will eliminate need for additional equity issuances through mid-2018
* Says net proceeds from offering will be used by ETP to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facilities