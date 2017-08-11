FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast reports Q2 loss per share of $0.71
August 11, 2017 / 8:52 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast reports Q2 loss per share of $0.71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc -

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast announces second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Reduced total headcount in Q2 of 2017 by approximately 18 percent

* Produced an average of approximately 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q2

* Total revenues for Q2 of 2017 were $143.7 million

* Reduced 2017 capital spending budget to $125 million to $155 million

* Reductions expected to result in $8 million to $8.5 million in annualized cost savings

* Qtrly loss per share $0.71 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

