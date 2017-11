BRIEF-Enerjex Resources Says Alpha Capital Anstalt Signed Binding Commitment Letter With Co

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Enerjex Resources Inc:

* ENERJEX RESOURCES-ON NOV 21, ALPHA CAPITAL ANSTALT SIGNED BINDING COMMITMENT LETTER WITH CO RELATED TO DEAL WITH AG EAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS - SEC FILING

* ENERJEX RESOURCES-ALPHA CAPITAL ANSTALT SIGNED LETTER TO PROVIDE PRIOR A MINIMUM OF $4 MILLION IN EQUITY CAPITAL AT PRE-MONEY VALUATION OF $16 MILLION-$25 MILLION​

* ENERJEX RESOURCES - ‍ALPHA AGREED TO CONVERT ALL NOTES THEY HOLD FROM CO INTO EQUITY AT CLOSING OF MERGER​

* ENERJEX RESOURCES - ‍FOR THEIR FUNDING COMMITMENT, ALPHA WILL RECEIVE 2.5% OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK ON A FULLY DILUTED BASIS PAYABLE AT CLOSING OF MERGER​

* ENERJEX RESOURCES INC - ‍ALPHA'S OBLIGATIONS TO FUND PRIVATE PLACEMENT SHALL TERMINATE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF DEAL, & MARCH 31, 2018​