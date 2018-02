Feb 5 (Reuters) - AK YATIRIM MENKUL DEGERLER AS:

* SET IPO PRICE FOR ENERJISA AT 6.25 LIRA IN FEB. 1-2

* SELLS 212.6 MILLION SHARES FROM SABANCI HOLDING AND DD TURKEY HOLDING AND ADDITIONAL 23.6 MILLION SHARES

* ENERJISA IPO RANGE FOR ABROAD INVESTORS IS AT 85 PERCENT AND DOMESTIC INVESTORS AT 76.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)