Feb 2 (Reuters) - Enero Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ORCHARD MARKETING

* ‍ACQUISITION OF ORCHARD IS EXPECTED TO BE EPS ACCRETIVE OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE COMPRISES AN INITIAL CASH PAYMENT OF A$5 MILLION​

* ‍FUTURE DEFERRED PAYMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO ACHIEVEMENT OF EBIT TARGETS OVER PERIOD TO 30 JUNE 2021 WITH TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE CAP OF A$27 MILLION​