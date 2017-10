Oct 25 (Reuters) - ENERVIT SPA:

* SAYS IT BOUGHT 89.53 PERCENT OF SLORFELDT TRADING AB

* ‍IT ALREADY OWNED 10.47 PERCENT OF SLORFELDT TRADING​

* FOR PURCHASE OF 89.53% OF SLORFELDT, ENERVIT PAID PRICE OF EUR 500,000 AT CLOSING

* CONTRACT PROVIDES FOR FURTHER PAYMENT OF UP TO EUR 0.2 MILLION BY DEC 31, 2021‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: