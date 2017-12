Dec 19 (Reuters) - Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority:

* ANNA ENGEBRETSEN INCREASES STAKE IN MQ HOLDING AB TO 5.1 PERCENT - FSA DISCLOSURE NOTICE

* ENGEBRETSEN HELD SHARES EQUAL TO 4.2 PCT OF CAPITAL IN MQ HOLDING AS PER NOV 20 - MQ HOLDING WEBSITE