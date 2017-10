Oct 24 (Reuters) - Engility Holdings Inc:

* Engility Holdings says ‍secured $15 million contract to deliver cyber architecture and engineering services for U.S. Navy’s frigate program office​

* Engility Holdings - ‍new $15 million contract will continue engility's cybersecurity architecture and engineering work with the U.S. Navy for next 5 years​