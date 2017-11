Nov 6 (Reuters) - Engine Capital Management Llc:

* Engine Capital Management Llc reports 7.4 Pct Stake In Hill International Inc as of Nov 1

* Engine Capital Management says purchased Hill International shares based on ’ belief that they were undervalued​

* ‍Engine Capital​ - intends to continue to have discussions with hill international regarding various opportunities to increase, maximize shareholder value