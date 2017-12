Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italian judge’s decision to send Eni, Shell to trial over alleged corruption:

* ENI SAYS CONFIRMS COMPANY, CEO ACTED CORRECTLY IN OPL-245 NIGERIA CONCESSION DEAL

* ENI SAYS BOARD CONFIRMS IT HAS FULL CONFIDENCE IN CEO

* SHELL SAYS BELIEVES TRIAL JUDGES IN NIGERIA CASE WILL CONCLUDE THERE IS NO CASE AGAINST SHELL OR FORMER EMPLOYEES

* SHELL SAYS THERE IS NO PLACE FOR BRIBERY OR CORRUPTION IN OUR COMPANY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)