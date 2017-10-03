FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eniro asks to complete exchange offers despite not achieving due acceptance level
#Bankruptcy News
October 3, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Eniro asks to complete exchange offers despite not achieving due acceptance level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eniro Ab

* says awaits information from banks and underwriting consortium

* has for exchange offers as a part of eniro’s recapitalisation plan received acceptance of 74.12% for preference shares and 88.89% for convertible bond

* The exchange offers were conditioned on acceptance of 95% from preference shareholders as well as holders of convertible bonds

* has on its part decided to complete exchange offers at achieved level of acceptance

* completion does however require consent from bank consortium and underwriting consortium

* therefore, eniro has requested such consent and asked for a quick reply

* if consent is not given, eniro will apply for a company reorganization at district court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

