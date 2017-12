BRIEF-Eniro cancels plan for extraordinary general meeting​

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Eniro AB:

* SAYS ‍CHANGED COMPOSITION OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ENIRO. NO EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING.​

* SAYS ‍CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, BJÖRN BJÖRNSSON, HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE WISHES TO RESIGN FROM ENIRO‘S BOARD AND WILL DO SO IN CONNECTION WITH NEXT BOARD MEETING IN EARLY JANUARY 2018​

* SAYS ‍JOACHIM BERNER HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND ACCEPTED TO TAKE OVER ASSIGNMENT AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN EARLY 2018

* THE BOARD HAS NOTED THAT A GROUP OF MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS, INCLUDING TEDDE JEANSSON AND MGA HOLDING THROUGH MATS ARNHÖG, EXPRESSED THEIR EXPLICIT SUPPORT FOR THE BOARD‘S CONTINUED WORK AND THAT AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IS NOT CALLED FOR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)