BRIEF-Eniro says registrations regarding recapitalization plan somewhat delayed

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eniro AB:

* REGISTRATIONS WITH REGARDS TO ENIRO‘S RECAPITALIZATION PLAN HAS BEEN DELAYED

* SAYS ‍SHARE ISSUES ETC. HAS NOT YET BEEN REGISTERED WITH SWEDISH COMPANYIES REGISTRATION OFFICE (SW. BOLAGSVERKET) AND PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED TIMETABLE FOR FINALIZATION OF RECAPITALIZATION PLAN HAS THEREFORE BEEN SOMEWHAT DELAYED

* SAYS DUE TO THIS DELAY, ALSO THE CONVERSION OF BTA UE, BTA 1 AND BTA B AS WELL AS THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES IN THE COMMITMENT FEE ISSUE TO GUARANTORS OF THE CASH ISSUE WILL BE DELAYED

* SAYS REGISTRATION WITH THE SWEDISH COMPANIES REGISTRATION OFFICE AND THE SUBSEQUENT ISSUANCE OF SHARES IN THE COMMITMENT FEE ISSUE TO THE GUARANTORS OF THE CASH ISSUE AS WELL AS CONVERSION OF BTA UE, BTA 1 AND BTA B WILL BE COMPLETED AS SOON AS TECHNICALLY AND PRACTICALLY POSSIBLE, ALTHOUGH AT THE EARLIEST ON OR ABOUT 1 DECEMBER 2017 AND ON OR ABOUT 11 DECEMBER 2017, RESPECTIVELY ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)