Oct 23 (Reuters) - Eniro AB

* Eniro says ‍has decided to issue shares worth up to 278, 295,701 Swedish crowns ($36,200 mln) ​

* Says shares will be sold at 7.5 ore per share‍​

* Says procedes of issue will be used for amortization of bank loans‍​