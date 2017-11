Nov 13 (Reuters) - ENL Commercial Ltd

* FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, TURNOVER 766.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 620.1 MILLION RUPEES

* FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, PROFIT BEFORE TAX 7.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 6.9 MILLION RUPEES

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ON THIS POSITIVE TREND AND POST INCREASED PROFITS FOR THE COMING QUARTERS Source text (bit.ly/2zG06o0) Further company coverage: