Nov 14 (Reuters) - ENL LAND LTD:

* QUARTER ENDED SEPT 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAXATION‍​ OF 221.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 47.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS GROUP’S OPERATING SEGMENTS, SAVE AGRO-INDUSTRY, ARE EXPECTED TO PERFORM WELL FOR THE COMING QUARTER‍​

* QUARTER ENDED SEPT 2017 TURNOVER 2.71 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.60 BILLION RUPEES‍​