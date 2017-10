Sept 29 (Reuters) - ENL Ltd:

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION‍​ OF 1.45 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.01 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* FULL-YEAR TURNOVER AT 13.80 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 13.36 BILLION RUPEES

* ENL LTD - "OUTLOOK FOR THE COMING YEAR LOOKS PROMISING NOTWITHSTANDING THE CHALLENGES FACED BY OUR SUGAR ACTIVITIES"‍​