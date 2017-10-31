FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EnLink Midstream LLC reports qtrly ‍total revenue of $1.40 bln
October 31, 2017 / 9:11 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-EnLink Midstream LLC reports qtrly ‍total revenue of $1.40 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - EnLink Midstream LLC

* EnLink Midstream LLC - ‍reaffirmed full-year 2017 net income guidance range of $116 million to $148 million​

* EnLink Midstream LLC - qtrly ‍total revenue $1.40 billion versus $1.10 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EnLink Midstream LLC - qtrly loss attributable to Enlink Midstream Partners, LP per limited partners’ unit $0.02

* EnLink Midstream LLC - qtrly net income attributable to Enlink Midstream LLC per unit $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

