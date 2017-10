Sept 19 (Reuters) - HBL Hadasit Bio Holdings Ltd

* Enlivex Therapeutics announces closing of $8 mln Series B round led by Korea Investment Partners (KIP) and Hadasit Bio Holdingings Ltd. (HBL)

* ‍Enlivex Therapeutics - following closing of $8 mln Series B round, Korea Investment Partners has appointed two new members to Enlivex's board