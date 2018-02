Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ennoconn Corp :

* Says its unit Ennoconn Investment Holdings Co Ltd plans to acquire 1.2 million shares in S&T AG for 13.7 million euros, cumulatively owning 15.4 million shares (24.29 percent stake) in total

