BRIEF-Enphase Energy Qtrly ‍Non-GAAP EPS $0.01​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Enphase Energy Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE $79.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.01​

* QTRLY ‍GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03​

* “‍WE ARE WELL ON TRACK TOWARDS ACHIEVING OUR 30-20-10 TARGET OPERATING MODEL BY END OF 2018”​

* SEES ‍Q1 REVENUE TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $65 MILLION TO $70 MILLION​

* SEES ‍Q1 GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF 22% TO 25%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01, REVENUE VIEW $75.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $65.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S