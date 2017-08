BRIEF-Ensco Plc reports Q2 loss of $0.15 per share

July 26 (Reuters) - Ensco Plc

* Ensco Plc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Ensco Plc says loss of $0.15 per share for Q2 2017

* Ensco Plc qtrly revenues were $458 million in Q2 2017 compared to $910 million a year ago

* Ensco Plc - ‍Adjusted for items, loss from continuing operations was $0.10 per share in Q2​

* Ensco Plc - $3.3 billion of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities as of 30 June 2017

* Ensco Plc says floaters floater revenues were $264 million in Q2 2017 compared to $636 million a year ago

* Ensco Plc - Qtrly reported utilization 56% versus 61% in second quarter 2016‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12, revenue view $452.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ensco Plc - Qtrly total average day rates $155,946 versus $194,754