BRIEF-ENSCO TO EXTEND CREDIT FACILITY INTO 2022 IN CONJUNCTION WITH PENDING ACQUISITION OF ATWOOD

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ensco plc:

* ENSCO PLC RECEIVES COMMITMENTS TO EXTEND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY INTO 2022 IN CONJUNCTION WITH PENDING ACQUISITION OF ATWOOD

* ENSCO PLC - ‍RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FROM LENDERS TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY TWO YEARS RELATED TO ATWOOD DEAL​

* ENSCO PLC - ‍UNDER AMENDMENT, ENSCO WOULD HAVE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $2.0 BILLION THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AS COMPARED TO $2.25 BILLION UNDER CURRENT TERMS​

* ENSCO - ‍IF AMENDMENT IS EXECUTED, AVAILABILITY UNDER FACILITY WOULD BE $1.2 BILLION FROM OCT 1, 2019 TO SEPT 30, 2022, UP FROM $1.1 BILLION UNDER CURRENT FACILITY​