Nov 21 (Reuters) - Enservco Corp:

* Enservco enters into agreement with bank

* Enservco Corp - ‍ East West Bank granted company a waiver on its fixed charge coverage ratio with respect to its loan agreement with East West Bank​

* Enservco Corp - ‍"based on current activity levels and our pipeline, we believe that we'll be back in compliance by year-end."​