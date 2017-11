Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ensign Group Inc:

* THE ENSIGN GROUP ACQUIRES HOME HEALTH AND HOSPICE OPERATIONS IN OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA

* ENSIGN - UNIT ‍OF CORNERSTONE HEALTHCARE ACQUIRED ASSETS OF EXCELL HOME CARE AND HOSPICE, EXCELL PRIVATE CARE SERVICES IN OKLAHOMA CITY EFFECTIVE NOV 1​