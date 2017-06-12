FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ensync Energy sells additional power purchase agreement for residential project in Hawaii
June 12, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ensync Energy sells additional power purchase agreement for residential project in Hawaii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Ensync Inc

* Ensync Energy sells additional power purchase agreement for residential project in hawaii

* Ensync Inc - 300-kilowatt ensync energy system will provide electricity to complex at a contracted price for 20-year term of power purchase agreement

* Ensync Inc - revenue will be recognized in coming quarters based upon completion of project milestones

* Ensync Inc - announces sale of a power purchase agreement (ppa) for a 120-unit apartment complex in oahu, hawaii Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

