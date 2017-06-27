FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces acquisition of Chattahoochee bank of Georgia
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 12:52 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Entegra Financial announces acquisition of Chattahoochee bank of Georgia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Entegra Financial Corp:

* Entegra financial corp. Announces acquisition of chattahoochee bank of georgia

* Deal for a combination of cash and stock valued at about $34.9 million

* Entegra will purchase chattahoochee for $14.75 per share

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies

* Deal through a combination of cash and stock valued at approximately $34.9 million

* Excluding estimated transaction expenses, acquisition is expected to be more than 15% accretive to 2018 earnings

* Upon completion of transaction, Entegra will have about $1.6 billion in assets, $950 million in loans, and $1.2 billion in deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.