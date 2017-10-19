BRIEF-Entegra Financial reports Q3 ‍GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.38​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Entegra Financial Corp

* Entegra Financial Corp announces third quarter 2017 results

* Entegra Financial Corp qtrly ‍GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.38​

* Entegra Financial Corp - qtrly ‍net interest income $10.3 million versus $8.9 million​

* Qtrly core diluted earnings per share $0.39‍​

* Entegra Financial Corp - ‍net interest income increased 16.0 pct to $10.3 million for three months ended Sept. 30, 2017 compared to $8.9 million for same period in 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: