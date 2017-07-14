FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Entellus Medical borrowes additional $26.5 mln in term loans
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 14, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Entellus Medical borrowes additional $26.5 mln in term loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc-

* Entellus Medical- ‍on July 13, related to closing of merger with spirox, co borrowed additional $26.5 million in term loans to fund initial cash consideration

* Entellus Medical Inc- term loans under loan agreement mature and amounts borrowed under agreement become due and payable on march 1, 2022 - sec filing‍​

* Entellus Medical Inc - additional borrowing brings total term loan borrowings under loan agreement to $40.0 million in three tranches

* Entellus Medical Inc - under loan agreement, co may borrow up to $10.0 million under revolving line of credit, subject to a borrowing base requirement Source text: (bit.ly/2uYWDOu) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.