Jan 5 (Reuters) - Entera Bio Ltd:

* ENTERA BIO LTD SEES U.S. IPO OF 5.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES PRICED WILL BE BETWEEN $10.00 AND $12.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE - SEC FILING

* ENTERA BIO LTD SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $45 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF ORAL PTH CANDIDATE, EB612 Source text: [bit.ly/2lXlQVK] Further company coverage: