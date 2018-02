BRIEF-Entergy Reports Q4 Loss Per Share On An As Reported Basis Of $2.66

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp:

* ENTERGY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS; INITIATES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* ‍Q4 2017 LOSS PER SHARE OF $2.66 ON AN AS-REPORTED BASIS​

* ‍ENTERGY INITIATED ITS 2018 OPERATIONAL EARNINGS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $6.25 TO $6.85 PER SHARE​

* Q4 ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 76 CENTS ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS​

* ENTERGY SEES ‍2018 UTILITY, PARENT & OTHER ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.50 TO $4.90

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.10 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ENTERGY - 2017 ‍RESULTS REFLECTED REDUCTION IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $52 MILLION FOR REVALUATION OF CERTAIN CONSOLIDATED DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, DUE TO TCJA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: