BRIEF-Enterprise Announces Notice Of Redemption Of 7.034% Fixed/Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes Due 2068

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP:

* ENTERPRISE ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF REDEMPTION OF 7.034% FIXED/FLOATING RATE JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2068

* ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS- UNIT NOTIFIED ‍ TRUSTEE,PAYING AGENT TO REDEEM $682.7 MILLION 7.034% FIXED/FLOATING RATE JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2068​

* ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS-‍REDEMPTION OF SUBORDINATED NOTES TO BE FINANCED BY $700 MILLION 5.375% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES F DUE FEB 15, 2078​ PROCEEDS