June 29, 2017 / 8:45 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Enterprise announces Orla II Natural Gas Processing Plant in West Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp:

* Enterprise products partners - adding 300 million cubic feet/day of capacity at cryogenic natural gas processing facility under construction near Orla, Texas

* Enterprise Products Partners Lp - Orla II, a second processing train at Orla facility, will double inlet capacity of facility to 600,000 mmcf/d

* Enterprise products partners - Orla II will increase extraction of natural gas liquids from 40,000 bpd to 80,000 bpd at Orla facility

* Enterprise products partners lp - shin oak pipeline will have an initial capacity of 250,000 bpd and will be expandable to 600,000 bpd

* Enterprise products partners lp - orla ii capacity is expected to be available in q3 of 2018

* Enterprise products - expansion of orla facility will bring partnership's total natural gas processing capacity to over 1 billion cubic feet/day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

