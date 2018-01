Jan 16 (Reuters) - Enterprise Bancorp Inc:

* ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 7.4%

* ENTERPRISE BANCORP - ‍BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.145 PER SHARE​

* ENTERPRISE BANCORP INC - 2018 DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 7.4% INCREASE OVER 2017 DIVIDEND RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: