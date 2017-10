BRIEF-Enterprise enters into new revolving credit facilities to extend maturities

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners LP

* Enterprise enters into new revolving credit facilities to extend maturities

* Enterprise Products Partners LP says ‍new facilities consist of a $4.0 billion multi-year revolving credit agreement that matures on September 13, 2022​

* Enterprise Products Partners LP says new facilities also consist of a $1.5 billion 364-day revolving credit agreement that matures on September 12, 2018​

* Enterprise Products Partners-‍New facilities replace EPO’s existing revolving credit facilities, EPO’s aggregate borrowing capacity remains unchanged​

* Enterprise Products Partners LP says ‍its unit, Enterprise Products Operating LLC entered into new revolving credit facilities